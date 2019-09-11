49ers rookie Nick Bosa not practicing with team in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is not practicing as the San Francisco 49ers began three days of workouts at Youngstown State.

The No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State missed the entire preseason with a high ankle sprain, but played 39 total snaps and had a sack Sunday in San Francisco's 31-17 win at Tampa Bay.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will update Bosa's status following the conclusion of the outdoor practice at the university's soccer stadium.

The 6-foot-4, 266-pounder only played in three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 before undergoing season-ending bilateral core muscle surgery.

San Francisco is spending the week in the Mahoning Valley - instead of flying cross country from Florida - before its game on Sunday at Cincinnati.

