Nick Bosa isn't just great -- he's historically great.

Pro Football Focus noted the 49ers rookie broke records with his 80 total pressures during the regular season. That is 14 more than any other edge defender has had as a rookie ... ever. This makes it an easy call for PFF to name Bosa as their Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He reached those 80 pressures with 10 sacks, 18 QB hits, and 52 QB pressures.

Bosa is a cut above the rest, and PFF also notes that when looking at total pressures by pass-rushing snaps (rookie edge defenders only), he ranks fourth, behind only Aldon Smith, Von Miller and his older brother, Joey Bosa. Baby Bosa played more snaps in his rookie season, which put him higher overall number.

When you take a look at that impressive group of players that he is included in, it only adds more value and reasoning behind the pick for rookie of the year.

Nick Bosa is unreal 😲pic.twitter.com/Ra99EMe4aA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2019

NICK BOSA CAN DO IT ALL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wxziikyjQp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 27, 2019

There isn't much to argue here.

How 49ers rookie Nick Bosa made PFF history with superb 2019 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area