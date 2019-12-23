How 49ers rookie Nick Bosa made Pro Football Focus history vs. Rams

Nick Bosa has been everything the 49ers hoped for -- and then some -- after drafting the Ohio State product with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa hasn't just been one of the best rookies in the league this season, he's been one of the best defensive players in the game. While he didn't deliver a sack in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, the young defensive end did make history.

He now has registered 69 pressures this season, the most a rookie ever has been accounted for by Pro Football Focus.

Coach Kyle Shanahan made sure Bosa received more rest against the Rams and the decision sure paid off. Bosa had two QB hits in the win and caused chaos all game for Jared Goff.

Nick Bosa has been instant impact for the #49ers pic.twitter.com/2VFdsEuJhw — ourSF49ers (@OSf49ers) December 22, 2019

Through 15 games, Bosa has 41 tackles -- 16 for loss -- nine sacks and 22 QB hits. He became the first 49ers rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl on the primary vote since Patrick Willis, and has been one of the main reasons San Francisco's defense has made such huge strides this season.

Now, the 49ers need one more big-time performance from their star rookie when they face the Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle for a winner-take-all game for the NFC West title.

