49ers rookie Ji'Ayir Brown praises Hufanga, Gipson's ‘poise' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' stout defense is anchored on the back end by the dynamic safety pairing of Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga.

After a successful 2022 season, the 49ers supplemented their safety room by selecting Ji'Ayir Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

On a recent episode of the "You've Got Mail" podcast, Brown opened up to 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares about his relationship with Gipson and Hufanga.

"Them two, they the most poised people I ever met, Brown said. "Whenever I need anything, I can call on them. Whenever I need to talk to them, I call on them. "Gip, I love Gip, man. I call him 'OG' just because he's been in the league a long time. Gip, man, he's just so cool, man. I'm actually older than Huf, so Huf tries not to say too much, he tries to let Gip handle it, and Gip, you know, just the coolness, the OG, man, he's just always there when you need him. That's what I respect the most about him."

Brown then shared a bit about what he brings to the group, citing his exuberance and spirit.

"I'm like the energizer bunny in the room, I bring the energy," Brown said. "I try to keep guys smiling, laughing, and stuff. All the things that guys don't have in the room, I try to bring that energy around."

Gipson Sr. joined the 49ers as a seasoned vet, appearing in 140 games for four teams across ten NFL seasons before arriving in San Francisco.

He has since started all 21 regular-season games for the team on one of the league's best defenses. His on-field play has been spectacular while clearly impacting the growth and development of the younger safeties on the team.

Hufanga might be younger than Brown, but he has quickly established himself as one of the best players at his position on the heels of a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022.

