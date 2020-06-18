Javon Kinlaw is hard at work in preparation for his rookie season with the 49ers.

The No. 14 overall pick posted a photo in the weight room after a recent workout and looks to already have added some size during his offseason training.

We've seen recent photos of numerous 49ers on the offensive side, including Kinlaw's fellow first-round pick in receiver Brandon Aiyuk, working out together in San Jose and then in Nashville together.

Kinlaw will be an integral part of San Francisco's dominant defensive line, and likely will get plenty of reps early in his career after the 49ers traded second-team All-Pro DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

49ers rookie Javon Kinlaw looks strong, NFL ready in workout picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area




