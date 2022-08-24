49ers rookie Jason Poe draws glowing Trent Williams praise in training camp

49ers rookie Poe draws glowing praise from Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers might have struck gold with one of their undrafted free agents.

Rookie guard Jason Poe has impressed in his first training camp and is showing a rare combination of strength and speed that has caught the attention of one All-Pro teammate.

In speaking with reporters on Tuesday, veteran left tackle Trent Williams raved about the 24-year-old Mercer product and the intangibles he possesses.

"The confidence he plays with, his attributes -- the low center of gravity, his natural leverage, and he's strong as an ox and he's quick as a cat," Williams said. "So having those attributes to me, I would assume he knows he belongs.

"He's explosive. He's a very quick guy. Even if you get him, he always has a chance to recover, which is not common coming from an offensive guard position. Usually, those guys don't have a lot of room to recover when they do have a chance to recover. But you just never really see that type of athleticism coming from the guard position. And I think that's why he's been successful. He uses his attributes to his strength -- what we may see as his weakness."

Not only does Poe display impressive athletic traits, but his development between the ears and positive attitude in practice only will aid his development.

"I definitely see it in his athleticism, his strength," Williams added. "I've seen it this offseason. I've seen his work ethic. He has what they call that dog in him -- that stuff you can't teach. I think if he continues to stay on the track he's on; I think he's going to be a good player in this league for a long time and a good player for this franchise."

Poe faces an uphill battle for a spot on the final 53-man roster but could provide significant depth on the offensive line with rookie and second-year guards Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks potentially anchoring both starting positions.

Although, impressing a superstar such as Williams is a pretty good first step.

