How 49ers rookie Deebo Samuel is making tacklers miss in multiple ways

Dalton Johnson

Deebo Samuel scored 27 touchdowns in college, in three different ways. He had 16 TDs as a receiver, seven as a rusher and four as a kick returner over his four years at the University of South Carolina. 

As a rookie, Samuel is bringing that same versatility to the 49ers. He now has five total touchdowns -- three as a receiver, two as a rusher -- and even scored a two-point conversion.

While he's finding his way into the end zone, Samuel is making many tacklers miss along the way. The 23-year-old has forced 20 combined missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, which leads all wide receivers. 

Samuel finished Saturday's 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams with 59 total yards and one touchdown. He had four receptions for 31 yards, three carries for 28 more yards and scored a 19-yard touchdown on the ground. 

Samuel has proved to be a great weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The rookie already has 700 yards receiving and 126 rushing through 14 games, and has turned into a more reliable option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. 

He might not be full of experience yet, but would-be tacklers beg to differ. Samuel clearly is a difference maker for the 49ers.  

