49ers rookie Deebo Samuel emotional on sideline but cold-blooded on field

SEATTLE -- Jimmy Garoppolo is well known for being cool under pressure. However, it doesn't always influence the veteran quarterback's teammates to be just as calm, especially with an ending like the 49ers experienced Sunday night in their 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Several members of the 49ers' offense dealt with elevated heart rates during the Seahawks' final drive. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne, who stood next to each other during Robbie Gould's game-winning field-goal attempts earlier this season against the Saints and the Rams, again found each other as the Seahawks moved toward the goal line at CenturyLink Field.

Memories of the 49ers-Falcons game just two weeks ago were fresh in everyone's minds. That time, Julio Jones barely crossed the goal line as the clock wound down, handing the 49ers their third loss of the season.

This time, though, 49ers rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopped Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister just shy of the goal line to prevent a decisive Seattle touchdown.

"I'm over there holding hands with K.B., scared!" Samuel said with wide eyes. "K.B. tried to stand up, and I said, 'Bring that down here.' When it happened, I just seen everyone screaming and running, so I just started screaming and running, too."

When asked about his nerves compared to Garoppolo's, Samuel admitted the two of them are very different.

"Jimmy and I have two different feelings," he said. "I was over there about to have a heart attack."

While Samuel has nerves on the sideline, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believe it's a completely different situation when the rookie receiver is on the field. Samuel repeatedly has produced in big moments when his number has been called.

"Deebo has been a man all year," Shanahan said. "I have been so impressed with how tough he has played. The moment does not scare him. He has been real banged up the second half of the season.

"I know he was banged up all week, and for him to come out there today to do the stuff he does in the run and pass game. ... Deebo is a stud."

Samuel was limited in practice all week because of a shoulder injury he sustained Nov. 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. After Sunday's win, however, Samuel told NBC Sports Bay Area that he didn't feel any pain whatsoever, riding the adrenaline high of the win.

It's been quite a season for Samuel, who caught all five of his targets for 102 yards in the regular-season finale and finished with 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He's become a reliable target for Garoppolo, and also is developing a reputation for being difficult to tackle after making a catch.

While he appears unfazed on the field, Samuel let himself enjoy the victory's enormity, with his 49ers claiming the NFC West title, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

"Oh my god," Samuel said. "That was just a great play by Dre. And as you can see, it was very emotional at the end of the game. Our defense made a great stop, and you can just see it in the locker room and out there, just everyone very excited."

