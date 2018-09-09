Dante Pettis' first NFL catch comes on an amazing TD pass from Jimmy G

Dante Pettis will remember his first NFL game for a long time.

The 49ers rookie hauled in an incredible 22-yard touchdown pass for his first career catch -- and he showed off some veteran footwork in the process.

The first touchdown of 2018!



49ers scoring drive: 75 yards, 7 plays resulting in the @dmainy_13 touchdown.#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/R866rorzhd



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 9, 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo kept the play alive with the pocket breaking down, and scrambled to his left to drop a dime. Pettis kept both feet in bounds, and he became the first 49ers rookie since Vernon Davis in 2006 to catch a TD pass in his NFL debut.

Not a bad start for the University of Washington product.



