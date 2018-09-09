Dante Pettis' first NFL catch comes on an amazing TD pass from Jimmy G

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Dante Pettis will remember his first NFL game for a long time. 

The 49ers rookie hauled in an incredible 22-yard touchdown pass for his first career catch -- and he showed off some veteran footwork in the process.

Jimmy Garoppolo kept the play alive with the pocket breaking down, and scrambled to his left to drop a dime. Pettis kept both feet in bounds, and he became the first 49ers rookie since Vernon Davis in 2006 to catch a TD pass in his NFL debut. 

Not a bad start for the University of Washington product. 


