49ers rookie Danny Gray reflects on 'surreal' Colin Kaepernick workout

49ers WR Gray ready for Lance fastballs after 'surreal' Kap workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers got a wide receiver for strong-armed quarterback Trey Lance who might provide a challenge for him to overthrow.

The 49ers selected SMU receiver Danny Gray in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He figures to bring the element of a vertical threat to Kyle Shanahan’s offense with the 4.33 speed he clocked in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“He’s a great player, and I really can’t wait to get out the field with him and just get our chemistry down and get to work with him,” Gray said of Lance, who is expected to take over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season.

Gray, who arrived in the Bay Area to participate in the 49ers’ rookie camp, will also have to adjust to catching passes coming at him with great velocity — something the team’s receiver struggled with last summer during training camp.

But Gray got a good preparation for catching fastballs during a workout in Dallas before the draft with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I worked out with Colin Kaepernick, so he has kind of like a bazooka, too,” Gray said. “That workout was pretty great, so I think I’m up for the task.”

Gray ran routes and caught passes from Kaepernick, who got in touch with Gray’s trainer about a workout. Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor and Washington Commanders first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson were among the receivers who also participated in the workout.

“It was a surreal moment for me, really,” Gray said of catching passes from Kaepernick. “We didn’t really have a chance to chop it up, but I just know that he was a great dude. And he’s a legend in my book.”

So what’s the key to catching passes traveling at high rates of speed?

“It’s really focus,” Gray said. “Focus on watching the ball in and having strong hands, really.”

