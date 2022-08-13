49ers rookie CB Samuel Womack snags 2nd INT

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the 49ers soap opera at the quarterback position. Trey Lance is the starter and supplanted starter Jimmy Garoppolo is now listed as 4th string. Charles explains why Jimmy G can never regain the starting spot for the Trey Lance era to work. Meanwhile, Frank is expecting big thinks from Lance. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.