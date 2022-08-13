49ers rookie CB Samuel Womack snags 2nd INT
Have a day, @SamW0mack! That's his 2nd INT of the game.
📺 #GBvsSF on KPIX pic.twitter.com/0Z7TcnoPvN
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 13, 2022
Samuel Womack is having a heck of a professional debut. He stole an interception in his first bit of action Friday night vs. the Packers. Then he came up with another one on the Packers’ next series. Two interceptions is a good way for a rookie battling for the starting slot cornerback job to announce his presence.