49ers rookie CB Samuel Womack comes up with slick INT vs. Packers

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Samuel Womack
    American football player
  • Kyle Shanahan
    Kyle Shanahan
    American football player and coach

Initially 49ers rookie cornerback Samuel Womack was going to have to live with playing tight coverage on a third-and-5 to bring up a fourth-and-1. Then head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged the play.

Womack came up with the football on an awkward play, but the official ruled Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had the completion. It was clear on replay Womack wrestled the ball away from his fellow first-year player. The call was overturned and Womack had his first professional INT.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

