49ers rookie Brown jokes Warner won't steal another pick from him

Rookie 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown notched his second career interception in San Francisco's 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. And if it weren’t for Fred Warner, there would have been a third.

“Fred stole that from me,” Brown said with a smile after the game. “I let him have it though, that’s my guy. He was coming in hot. If I would have jumped up and grabbed it, I think he would have run through me.

“So that was a business decision right there. He definitely took that from me.”

Late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers held a 12-point lead as the Seahawks faced a fourth-and-13 situation from midfield. Backup Seattle quarterback Drew Lock took the snap and hurled the ball deep downfield towards Brown’s outstretched arms. The rookie had gotten in front of Lock’s intended target, DK Metcalf.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😂 pic.twitter.com/UVskeY54YQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

But then Brown appeared to freeze as he saw Warner, whose eyes were still upfield on the ball, moving very rapidly towards him from across the field. The All-Pro linebacker came down with the ball and laterally passed the ball to Dre Greenlaw while being tackled to the ground by Metcalf, who in turn was pushed into the grass, resulting in a skirmish on the field.

Brown, of course, would have loved another interception on this resume, but he knows it's all about the team and that any turnover in the 49ers' favor is a win.

“At the end of the day if we can get the turnover for the team, it counts for the whole defense,” Brown said. “That’s one more for our turnover battle there.”

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Brown was able to make his mark as he intercepted Lock on another pass intended for Metcalf. With 14 minutes left in the game, the Seahawks faced a first-and-10 situation and the Seattle quarterback threw the ball 37 yards downfield.

Deommodore Lenoir was shadowing Metcalf, who had gotten a bit of separation as they both looked back to track the ball. Brown came from behind the Seattle receiver to steal the ball away.

“I think was settled in this game better than any other game,” Brown said. “Three as a starter, I’m just trying to put it together for the team and just glad I can step up and help the team out in [Talanoa Hufanga's] absence.”

As far as letting Warner get away with stealing an interception again, Brown vows not to let that happen.

“I let him have this one because it was a business decision,” Brown said with a huge smile. “Fred runs back there again, I’m going to take it next time. He’s going to have to give that up.”

