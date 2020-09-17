49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk looks ready to make NFL debut in Week 2

49ers' Aiyuk looks set to make NFL debut in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears on target to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the 49ers face the New York Jets.

Aiyuk, whom the 49ers traded up to select with the No. 25 overall draft pick, went through his full practice Wednesday since sustaining a hamstring strain on Aug. 23.

Center Ben Garland also made it through a full practice and is expected to return to the lineup after being out since Aug. 18 with an ankle sprain. Newly signed Hroniss Grasu started in place of Garland in Week 1.

Aiyuk and Garland both saw limited practice last week but were among the 49ers' inactive players for Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. On Wednesday, they both went full speed for the first time since their respective injuries.

“They both at least made us think about playing them on Sunday,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We didn't go with that.

“I'm optimistic about it. I know they're going to get out there today and hopefully they make it through and look good.”

Aiyuk brings much-needed help to the 49ers' group of wide receivers.

Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis started the 49ers’ season opener on Sunday. Bourne had two receptions for 34 yards, while Pettis did not catch a pass.

The 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu this week. If he clears through three days of coronavirus testing, Sanu will be available to play Sunday against the Jets.

Tight end George Kittle is not expected to practice this week due to a left knee sprain.

Shanahan said Kittle could be available to play against the Jets. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who is in line to start with Richard Sherman going on injured reserve with a calf strain, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Cornerback Jason Verrett appears likely be to out for this week’s game with a hamstring injury sustained two weeks ago in practice.

49ers practice report

Did not practice: WR Richie James (hamstring), TE George Kittle (knee), CB Jason Verrett (hamstring), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion)

Jets practice report

Did not practice: RB La'Mical Perine (ankle)

Limited: T Mekhi Becton (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck), LB Frankie Luvu (neck), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring)

Full participation: RB Kalen Ballage (hamstring), TE Daniel Brown (hamstring), T George Fant (shoulder), T Alex Lewis (shoulder)