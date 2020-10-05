49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk beats incredible odds on spectacular TD run

Aiyuk beat incredible odds on spectacular TD run vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In doing his best to help the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," Brandon Aiyuk beat the odds.

His 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter might have had a spectacular conclusion, but it had a far less encouraging beginning. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Aiyuk had a TD probability of less than 1 percent at the time he received the lateral from quarterback Nick Mullens.

The probability #49ers Brandon Aiyuk was expected to score from the moment he received the lateral according to our Expected Rushing Yards model?



Talk about making something out of nothing. Sheesh.

It marked the second straight game in which Aiyuk scored a rushing touchdown, which put him in some very exclusive company. In the last five years, the only other NFL receivers to score rushing touchdowns in consecutive games are Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill and 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel.

With a 38-yard rush TD on #SNF, Brandon Aiyuk now has a rush TD in consecutive games (19-yd rush TD in Wk 3).



Aiyuk led the 2020 wide receiver class in yards after the catch during his final season at Arizona State, which surely played a role in motivating San Francisco to trade up in the first round to pick him. And as he showed on his touchdown run, he is as advertised with the ball in his hands.

You can bet that won't be the last time Aiyuk beats the odds.

