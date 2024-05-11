49ers rookie Bethune details brotherhood with Green amid NFL reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There’s a brotherly bond between two members of the 49ers’ 2024 NFL Draft class.

Florida State University teammates Tatum Bethune and Renardo Green will continue strengthening their on-and off-the-field relationship in the Bay Area after being selected No. 251 overall and No. 64 overall, respectively, in the draft by San Francisco.

Speaking to the media at 49ers rookie minicamp on Friday, Bethune was asked about his relationship with Green during their college days in Tallahassee, Florida.

“It’s crazy because me and Renardo Green lived in the same complex back in college,” Bethune told reporters. “His room was right here, and my room was right across the second building, so we can come out and see each other any time we wanted.

“We [were] leaving for practice, we would pull up to the same building, so that’s just like a brother to me. I’m glad he’s here.”

49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune on the brotherhood he developed with fellow rookie Renardo Green at FSU pic.twitter.com/wpkyWrNPvC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 10, 2024

Bethune, who spent three years at the University of Central Florida, transferred to FSU for his last two seasons of college football. The hard-hitting linebacker helped the Seminoles to second place and first place Atlantic Coast Conference seasons.

In the defensive backfield, Green earned his name on the list of top draftable cornerbacks, registering 43 tackles and an interception during his 32-game spell at Florida State.

As the numbers show, both Bethune and Green are effective when out on the field together which can be attributed to the connection between both players.

“Yeah, we all have the same mindset,” Bethune said. “I think that’s what makes us so good and just separates us from each other.

“We [are] all able to be on the same page and [understand] each other and our movements and mannerisms.

“I can tell Renardo is right behind me just because [of] the way he moves or the sounds. Just small things like that. So, me and him being together is good.”

