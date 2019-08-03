It's nice to have confidence, but it's nice to be complimented every once in a while.

49ers pass-rusher Ronald Blair put it simply when talking about Nick Bosa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He's a baller, straight up."

Ronnie Blair III on #49ers rookie Nick Bosa:



"Oh, he's a baller." pic.twitter.com/QdSM7Nzru9



— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 3, 2019

Blair admitted the team has high standards, but when it comes to the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, he believes Bosa's standards are even higher than that.

[RELATED: Jimmy G impressed by 49ers' remodel]

Last week, NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco talked about Blair who appears to be improving and is always the guy to bring positive comments to the team. And this is after he received some pressure following the draft. Blair was pushed back in the defensive end depth chart behind Dee Ford and Bosa.

It's always good when game recognizes game -- even if the pecking order has changed.

49ers Ronald Blair praises Nick Bosa, calls him a straight up 'baller' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area