49ers' Ronald Blair calls out Super Bowl refs who missed holding call

Ronald Blair, like so many of us Sunday night, was locked into the Raiders' battle against the Kansas City Chiefs. What stood out to him might be a bit different than the rest of us, though.

The 49ers' defensive end couldn't help but call of the referees, and clearly wishes the refs were ready to calling holding in Super Bowl LIV.

While Blair was out for the game with a torn ACL, he watched his teammates fall 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers held a late lead but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came alive with a huge third-down pass with just a little over seven minutes remaining.

The 49ers led 20-10 at the time and seemed in control of the game. Everything changed after that play, but perhaps it should have never happened. Many people, especially 49ers fans, believe Nick Bosa was held on the key 3rd-and-15 play. You be the judge.

And here is that "holding" people wanted on 72-Eric Fisher vs Nick Bosa. The LT expertly switches to a push-redirect and doesn't hold here, imo (even though it sure appears that way if you are rooting). I can see how SF fan thinks he sees it, but Bosa is being pushed, not held. pic.twitter.com/jv9RqPDlhF — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 6, 2020

There's no doubt plenty could have changed if a holding was called on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher. But that's not how history works. The 49ers blew their lead and have had a disappointing season following the loss.

One things is for sure, though: 49ers fans forever will remember that play and what could have been if a flag was thrown.

