49ers to rock all-white throwback uniforms vs. Seahawks again in Week 8

It worked for them last time.

The 49ers (4-3) will sport their all-white throwback uniforms when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-1) on Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, according to receiver Kendrick Bourne.

According to Kendrick Bourne, the #49ers will again don the classic whites on Sunday for their matchup in Seattle:

Those unis proved a good luck charm last season when San Francisco went on to defeat the Seahawks 26-21 in a thrilling last game of the 2019 regular season, so they’re hoping that works in their favor once again. The 49ers also wore the uniforms in Week 6 of this season in their win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It's proven to be a tradition now.

The last time the Niners and Seahawks played each other 💪



[via @nfl]

The Seattle defense hasn’t been great lately. OK, so it’s been pretty “atrocious,” as our own Josh Schrock points out. However, the matchup between Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo might prove to favor Seattle in the NFC West rival showdown.

Wilson’s offense has been pretty strong this season, averaging a league-leading 425.2 yards per game. That’s in part to wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

But if the 49ers take advantage of the Seahawks' not-so-hot defense, and they can with how the offensive line has been performing over the last two games, it could be another down-to-the-wire game.

Either way, the 49ers are going to look clean in the process.

