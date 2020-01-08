49ers' Robert Saleh focused on Vikings despite Browns coach interview

SANTA CLARA -- Robert Saleh's bye weekend wasn't spent kicking back, watching playoff football. The 49ers' defensive coordinator interviewed with the Cleveland Browns regarding their head-coaching vacancy here in the Bay Area during a rare break from his day job.

The Browns are conducting a thorough search, with several known candidates interviewing for the NFL's last remaining vacancy.

This marks the first time Saleh has been considered for such a post. It's a flattering development to be sure, one well-earned after leading a dominant 49ers defense through the 2019 regular season.

Saleh didn't want to get into the experience much Wednesday, choosing instead to remain laser-focused on Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm very grateful to Cleveland for coming out here and for their hospitality and all that, but I'm so locked in on Minnesota," Saleh said during his press conference. "With respect to everybody, I'd like to keep it about the Vikings."

Time will tell who gets that Browns gig. Whether it's Saleh or not, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes his defensive coordinator should get a shot at that post.

"I 100-percent believe he deserves a head-coaching job. He has done a great job here and he commands the room really well," Sherman said. "He has a great way of relating to his players and holding them accountable but, it doesn't matter what I think. The people who make those decisions don't seem like they're hiring people of color very often."

Saleh is of Middle Eastern descent and one of two minorities who have interviewed so far for the Browns vacancy.

The Browns need a new coach after firing Freddie Kitchens right after a 2019 regular season that ended far below expectations. Cleveland was thought to be a playoff team but couldn't play to its potential during a campaign frocked by internal strife.

General manager Ken Dorsey quit on Dec. 31, after losing a power struggle.

Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta is running the search, with other members of ownership and the front office on a committee to find their man.

In addition to Saleh, the Browns are known to have interviewed or scheduled interviews with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll, New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and Philadelphia Eagles DC Jim Schwartz.

Saleh's one of two defensive guys on that list. The defensive play-caller generated plenty of buzz during a season where the 49ers ranked second in total defense and eighth in points allowed. The 49ers are the NFL's best pass defense and 17th against the run. He's a charismatic leader who should fare well engaging with potential employers.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Saleh's interview Tuesday and was confident his top defensive assistant nailed it.

"I'm pretty confident how Saleh did," Shanahan said at the time. "Saleh is well-prepared for that type of stuff. He's unbelievably impressive if anyone sits down to interview him, just like he was when I did. So, if that's what they're looking for, I know they are going to be pumped with what they saw."

