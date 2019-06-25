49ers' Robbie Gould says family will drive his football decisions originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kicker Robbie Gould and the 49ers remain in a holding pattern, and Gould said the only motivating factor at this stage of his NFL career is his family.

Gould, 36, spent most of the 2018 season away from his wife and three young boys while serving his second season as the 49ers' kicker. He signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the 49ers on the first day of free agency in 2017.

Gould has deep roots in Chicago, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career. On Monday, he hosted the Robbie Gould Celebrity Golf Invitational at Medinah Country Club to raise funds for Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"This city's been incredible," Gould told NBC Sports Chicago. "No matter where I've gone, no matter where I've lived, no matter where I've played, Chicago has always been home."

The Bears released Gould just prior to the start of the regular season in 2016. The move came back to haunt them, as Gould made 72 of 75 field-goal attempts the past two seasons with the 49ers.

Gould expected to be a free agent at the end of the season, but the 49ers tagged him as their franchise player. Gould has requested a trade, but the 49ers have stated they will not trade him.

He has yet to sign the one-year, $4.971 million tender, and he remained away from the 49ers during the offseason program.

"It's a complicated situation," Gould said. "The way I've kind of approached it is, I want to spend time with my family. And I let my agent handle it, and if anything comes up that I have to make a decision or be in the know, he'll call me and let me know. But right now there's nothing to really know, and I'm just enjoying being home and being in Chicago.

"I'm at a point in my career where my family is what's going to dictate the decisions that I make."

The 49ers have stated they would like to sign Gould to an extension. The sides have until July 15 to work out a new multi-year deal. Gould's scheduled salary does not begin paying him until Week 1 of the regular season -- in the amount of more than $290,000 per week.

The Bears have a need at kicker after releasing Cody Parkey following his potential game-winning kick in the final seconds was partially blocked in a first-round NFL playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Gould was in attendance at Soldier Field that day.

"You want every kicking friend or every kicker in the National Football League to do well," Gould said. ‘It's a fraternity. You obviously want him to make it. As a kicker, you can feel for him, for sure."

The Bears currently have two kickers under contract: Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro. Gould said he is not following the Bears' situation. Instead, he said he is focusing spending time with his family and going through his daily workouts.