49ers' Robbie Gould, Rams' Jalen Ramsey have heated halftime exchange

Robbie Gould, Jalen Ramsey get into heated exchange at halftime

Jalen Ramsey was seen having a heated exchange with an unlikely suspect at the end of the first half.

After Robbie Gould kicked a go-ahead field goal to give the 49ers a 10-7 lead at halftime in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium, the Rams' star cornerback had some words for San Francisco's kicker.

Ramsey initially had words for the referee after Gould's field goal and then the veteran kicker appeared to respond with a little bit of trash talk.

It's not often that a special teams player is able to get under the skin of one of the league's brightest defensive stars.

Gould appears to have mastered the art of trash talk.