49ers' Robbie Gould listed as doubtful; rookie ready to fill in Monday

SANTA CLARA -- Kicker Robbie Gould is listed as doubtful for the 49ers' game Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks with a quadriceps injury.

The 49ers do not expect Gould's injury to be a long-term situation, but it remains likely that rookie Chase McLaughlin will be in uniform to handle field goals and extra points on Monday, according to the team's injury designation for Gould.

Gould sustained a right quadriceps strain during practice on Tuesday. The 49ers signed McLaughlin on Thursday.

McLaughlin originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie from Illinois. After being cut by the Bills, McLaughlin signed with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. In early October, McLaughlin signed with the Los Angeles Chargers when kicker Michael Badgley was unavailable due to a groin injury.

McLaughlin appeared in four games, making six of nine field-goal attempts. He also connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts. He was waived when Badgley was cleared to return to action.

McLaughlin was named Big Ten Kicker of the Year last season. In his career, he made 44 of 59 field-goal attempts and was 79 of 79 on extra points.

