49ers' Richard Sherman voices opinion on NFL coronavirus protocol

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

NFL teams have begun re-assembling at team facilities, and several prominent players, including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for coronavirus. Elliott was one of several players from the Cowboys and Houston Texans who were reported to have tested positive for the virus early Monday morning by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. None of the other players have been identified.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman made his thoughts known to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday about the possibility of more NFL players and team personnel testing positive upon returns to normal offseason activities.

"We just have to do the best we can carefully and safely," Sherman told Anderson.

There are so many people involved in the day-to-day operations of an NFL season, and Sherman recognizes the unlikelihood of keeping thousands of people per organization from testing positive for an entire NFL season.

The NFL has issued each team a safety protocol for personnel returning, including limits on weight room capacity, lockers separated by six feet of social distancing and all cafeteria meals now being individually wrapped in takeout material.

The coronavirus pandemic has given sports a new reality in 2020, and it remains to be seen how each league will adapt as cases begin to surge around the country.

