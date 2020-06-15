49ers' Richard Sherman voices opinion on NFL coronavirus protocol

NFL teams have begun re-assembling at team facilities, and several prominent players, including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for coronavirus. Elliott was one of several players from the Cowboys and Houston Texans who were reported to have tested positive for the virus early Monday morning by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. None of the other players have been identified.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman made his thoughts known to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday about the possibility of more NFL players and team personnel testing positive upon returns to normal offseason activities.

Meanwhile, amid a report today that #Cowboys & #Texans players tested positive for CoVID19 & ongoing NFL measures, #49ers CB Richard Sherman said to me: "In general I think we just need to go out there as best we can & live life. I'm just not sure that we can shield....[Cont.] — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 15, 2020

[Richard Sherman cont to me] "...players from something that seems inevitable. Just think about how these protocols just keep raising more questions. Are we testing the bus drivers and their families, the flight attendants & the pilots, the hotel staff, the stadium staff...[Cont] — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 15, 2020

[Sherman Cont.] "...the refs, the refs families, the people that hold the yard-markers 3x a week, you see how deep this goes with contact-tracing? Are you going to fly people in groups of 15 on the plane? Are the young guys not gonna go out all year? I mean this is crazy...[Cont] — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 15, 2020

4/4 [Richard Sherman cont to me] "....There is no way to implement all of these protocols 1000% safely and make it completely foolproof. We just have to do the best we can carefully and respectfully." #NFL #CoVID19 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 15, 2020

"We just have to do the best we can carefully and safely," Sherman told Anderson.

There are so many people involved in the day-to-day operations of an NFL season, and Sherman recognizes the unlikelihood of keeping thousands of people per organization from testing positive for an entire NFL season.

The NFL has issued each team a safety protocol for personnel returning, including limits on weight room capacity, lockers separated by six feet of social distancing and all cafeteria meals now being individually wrapped in takeout material.

And here we have the NFL's agreed upon protocols for players to return to team facilities. pic.twitter.com/1H9mWJepn4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 8, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has given sports a new reality in 2020, and it remains to be seen how each league will adapt as cases begin to surge around the country.

