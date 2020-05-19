49ers' Richard Sherman sees ulterior motive in Gavin Newsom's hope

Richard Sherman never has been shy about expressing his opinion on all types of societal issues in the United States.

When it comes to California's sudden about-face on hosting professional sporting events in 2020, Sherman points out the likely factor behind governor Gavin Newsom's declaration Monday.

Money changes everything. Teams started exploring options outside the state and all of a sudden the timeline changed https://t.co/eeAIl8B4bg — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

Sherman also replied to several fans, continuing to express his displeasure at what he sees as the state's ulterior motive for wanting sports back.

Newsom said Monday he hopes sporting events can return to the state by the first week of June at the earliest.

States like Florida and Arizona had expressed a desire in recent weeks about hosting leagues like the NFL and MLB, as most major cities remain under shelter in place restrictions.

Many Bay Area counties have begun the first few phases of reopening the economy, but plenty of steps remain.

Forbes estimated Monday that the 49ers' could lose over $200 million if there are no games with fans in 2020.

In the words of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan, "Cash Rules Everything Around Me."

