Once and for all, let's put an end to #HandShakeGate or #DapGate or whatever hashtag you want to use. Richard Sherman himself seemed to put an end to the nonsense -- which he created -- when talking to the media Thursday.

The 49ers' veteran cornerback said he has spoken to Baker Mayfield about the incident, where Sherman created headlines saying the Browns quarterback didn't shake his hand before San Francisco's 31-3 win over Cleveland on Monday night.

"I spoke to Baker about it, we cleared it up," Sherman told reporters. "He's good, I'm good."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Richard Sherman said he spoke to Baker Mayfield about handshake incident & isn't embarrassed by what happened. #49ers pic.twitter.com/WpYMnxirF1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 10, 2019

Sherman, now in his ninth pro season, admitted players can conjure things in their mind for motivation. This certainly isn't the first time he has done so and it won't be the last.

But Sherman is sticking to his story. When he said Mayfield didn't shake his hand during the pregame coin toss, the 31-year-old truly believes he thought that's what happened.

At least, that's what he says.

"That's what I thought happened," Sherman says. "That's what I remembered happening. He stood back and I said it the way I remembered it happening. I took it as disrespect and I took it out on him, as I should."

Sherman has heard the jokes, he's seen your tweets. There's one thing that's clear as he tries to move on from his mistake: He couldn't care less what you think.

Story continues

[RELATED: Sherman to the world: 'Don't judge a book by its cover']

"No, I don't feel any embarrassment. I don't really care at all," he said.

Case closed.

49ers' Richard Sherman says he spoke to Baker Mayfield about handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area