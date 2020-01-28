49ers' Richard Sherman says Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' lives on

MIAMI, Fla. -- Cornerback Richard Sherman was asleep on the 49ers chartered flight to the Super Bowl when general manager John Lynch tapped him on the shoulder.

Sherman awakened to learn the shocking news.

Kobe Bryant was dead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bryant, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people who died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, Los Angeles County.

"He was a friend of mine," Sherman said on Monday at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night. "He was a mentor. He meant a lot to this world. He had a positive impact and there's nothing that I can say that can quantify his impact on myself and others.

"I just know how he would've wanted me to take this, to react, especially in this moment and in this game."

Sherman said he was grief-stricken all day Sunday and Monday morning. Then, he thought about how Bryant would want him to respond.

"He would tell me to stop being a baby and man up and play it and do it in his honor and win this game for him," Sherman said. "And that's what we're going to try to do. We're going to try to go out there and play some dominating ball, just like he wanted. The Mamba mentality lives on."

Sherman, who grew up in Compton, idolized Bryant. Sherman was 8 years old when Bryant broke into the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers directly out of high school.

They became good friends, and Bryant helped inspire Sherman when he sustained a torn right Achilles in November, 2017 while playing for the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant sustained the same injury in 2013. Bryant remained in the game to shoot two free throws before leaving the game.

"I guess my biggest Mamba mentality moment of my career was getting up from a torn Achilles and walking off the field," Sherman said. "I saw him do it. I saw him make two free throws and walk off with a torn Achilles, and once I tore mine, I knew I had to walk off.

Story continues

"We're different animals, but the same beast. We're built with a lot of the same stuff and I had to be able to walk that off."

Shortly after the Seahawks released Sherman in the spring of 2018, the 49ers signed him. He played in 14 games last season. This season, he returned to the top of his game, registering three interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro.

[RELATED: What Mahomes believes makes 49ers' defense so challenging]

Sherman, 31, who won a Super Bowl during his career with the Seahawks, is back and he is using the memory of Bryant – and lessons he taught him – as he competes for another Super Bowl title on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He meant a lot to the city of LA. He's a tremendous idol," Sherman said. "There's not enough praise I can give him. There's not enough words in my vocabulary to give him the praise and the respect that he deserves, but he deserves every inch, every ounce of respect, every ounce of gratitude.

"He gave me a ton of inspiration, and I'm sure he inspired millions and millions of other kids. There's no limit to the impact he's had on my city and other cities around the world."

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Saturday).

Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.

49ers' Richard Sherman says Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' lives on originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area