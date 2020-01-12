49ers' Richard Sherman says he was drug tested after stopping Vikings

Richard Sherman got a visit from the NFL's drug testing tooth fairy Saturday night.

Roughly four hours after the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Sherman wrote on Twitter that he was served with PED and HGH drug tests.

Hahahaha ball out and get the double dip.... PED and HGH tests.... hahaha gotta love it ... — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

The NFL claims the drug tests are random, but it's an interesting coincidence that Sherman was selected considering his strong play this season.

Against the Vikings, Sherman intercepted Kirk Cousins once and recorded one tackle. The Pro Bowl cornerback shut down the Vikings and Pro Football Focus has the numbers to back it up:

Richard Sherman in coverage vs. Minnesota



3 targets

1 reception

9 yards

1 INT pic.twitter.com/shlOh1XJhK









— PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2020

But back to the drug tests. Sherman explained to a few Twitter users why he doesn't like the tests.

Just hate them taking my blood ..... just weird 💉💉💉 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

Oh I will... just hate giving blood lol. Mostly because I don't know where it's going lol — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

The drug tests just add fuel to the fire that burns inside Sherman, who expressed his frustration Saturday with people trying to tear him down.

During his postgame press conference, Sherman vented at his detractors.

"Since I got in the league, in every category that matters to a corner, I'm No. 1 in completion percentages, interceptions, touchdowns against, yards, completion percentage, passer rating," Sherman said. "If that was any other corner, it wouldn't even be a conversation. But I just get tired of it. In the playoffs, I played in 13 games now, zero touchdowns given up, three interceptions. Like, show me somebody else doing it like that. Then I'll enjoy the argument. But there isn't one."

Sherman has been money for the 49ers this season and is a big part of why they will be playing for a chance to go to Super Bowl LIV.

A ruptured Achilles didn't stop Sherman and a few drug tests won't, either.

