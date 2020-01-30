49ers' Richard Sherman says he was blood-tested before Super Bowl 54

Richard Sherman tweeted Thursday that he was picked out for performance-enhancing drug and blood testing in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers cornerback claimed he was tested for the second week in a row. Sherman previously tweeted he was tested for PEDs and human growth hormone following San Francisco's divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11.

So a Random PED and Blood test two weeks in a row?! I gotta go play the lottery I must be the most lucky man in the world. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 30, 2020

An independent administrator randomly selects 10 players on each team in the postseason through a computer program for urine testing, according to the NFL's 2019 policy on performance-enhancing substances. Five of those 10 players are then subject to blood tests, and no player can be tested more than six times in a single season. Players who test positive for a banned substance can be placed in the "reasonable cause testing program," under which the independent administrator can "determine the type of testing ... and frequency of testing" for whichever is shorter of two years or two full seasons.

Minutes after tweeting that he was blood-tested, Sherman wondered if any others had been leading up to a Super Bowl.

I wonder how many other player have to get blood taken before the Super Bowl. Probably a very exclusive fraternity — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 30, 2020

In 2012, Sherman initially was suspended four games for violating the league's PED policy. He appealed the ruling and his suspension was overturned after it was determined his urine sample was improperly collected.

"I was innocent. I was innocent to begin with," Sherman told NFL Media at the time. "That's why they have the chain of custody because it can help when people make mistakes like this. They can pour your urine into a used cup, and this is the kind of thing that can clear it up and make sure your name gets cleared. I appreciate that."

Sherman, 31, has led the 49ers' resurgent defense in his second season with San Francisco. He was second-team All-Pro and voted into his fifth career Pro Bowl, recording three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

He and the 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. It'll be Sherman's first appearance in the Super Bowl since 2015, when his Seattle Seahawks infamously lost to the New England Patriots on the final possession of regulation.

