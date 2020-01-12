Can you smile and shake your head at the same time? It's a weird feeling. Try it.

There's a good chance Richard Sherman is doing exactly that this morning. The 49ers' star cornerback had one word for the Cleveland Browns reportedly hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach instead of 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh: "Wow."

Wow just wow...... just W....O....W.... guess I should have expected it https://t.co/NqY7s1GxP5 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sherman has been outspoken about the job Saleh has done as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and why the coach deserves a head job. He did so after San Francisco's 27-10 playoff win over Minnesota on Saturday, too.

"He deserves a ton of credit, he deserves to be a head coach," Sherman said to reporters. "Who knows if it will play out that way. Obviously, there haven't been a lot of hires of coaches of color or minority coaches. You never know, but I think he deserves a spot."

The Browns' hire continues an uneasy trend in the NFL. Stefanski, another white coach, was hired over Saleh. If the Browns truly wanted an offensive-minded coach, they certainly could have gone with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Story continues

And Sherman agrees.

Right!!! Can't imagine the roles being reversed — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

One thing is for certain, though. While Sherman wishes nothing but the best for his coach and believes the D-coordinator can be a viable head coach, he is happy Saleh will be coming back to the 49ers.

Exactly... — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

[RELATED: Sherman aces toughest test vs. haters in 49ers' playoff win]

It's clear that one team's loss is yet another win for the Niners.

49ers' Richard Sherman rips Browns' decision to not hire Robert Saleh originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area