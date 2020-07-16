49ers' Richard Sherman ranked quite differently in Madden, ESPN lists

This typically is the time of year when fans and pundits around the NFL begin releasing, and arguing over, individual player ratings. With the popular "Madden NFL" video game franchise annually releasing just before the regular season begins, people get an opportunity to see where their favorite players are rated.

Richard Sherman unsurprisingly represents the 49ers high on the list of top cornerbacks available in this year's edition, checking in with a 92 overall rating.

What's right and what's wrong here? pic.twitter.com/iEQXjQ6JMO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

But when ESPN asked 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players who the league's 10 best cornerbacks were, Sherman only mustered an honorable mention. So where is the disconnect?

The advanced metrics clearly demonstrate Sherman's value. He finished the 2019 season with Pro Football Focus' best coverage grade of any cornerback (90.2), and he was the ringleader of the NFL's second-best trio of cornerbacks along with K'Waun Williams and Emmanuel Moseley.

Sherman was named to the Pro Bowl, though obviously was unable to participate in light of the 49ers' Super Bowl obligations. He also was part of the Associated Press' All-Pro second team.

But he isn't top 10 in the NFL at his position among his peers? ESPN's list included players like Xavien Howard at No. 9, who hasn't played a game with the Miami Dolphins since aggravating a lingering knee injury in October 2019. New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore comes in at No. 5 on ESPN's list, despite finishing 2019 with just a 68.1 PFF rating.

Both were not included among Madden 21's top 10 cornerbacks, yet easily found their way into ESPN's rankings.

Obviously you'd expect some variation between the lists, but how are Sherman and the No. 4 Madden cornerback this year (Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander) not even among the NFL's top 10 at the position?

Recency bias could play a factor. Sammy Watkins torched Sherman during Super Bowl LIV in February, helping the Kansas City Chiefs complete their daunting comeback in the most recent NFL game anybody has seen.

This likely just will add more fuel to Sherman's fire, as the ballhawk prepares for his 10th NFL season.

