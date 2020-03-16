49ers' Richard Sherman not happy with NFL CBA approved by players

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman didn't want to comment Sunday to NBC Sports Bay Area on the approved collective bargaining agreement, but he made his feelings known in a series of tweets sent throughout the day.

Sherman was a vocal opponent of the NFL's proposal leading up to Sunday's vote, and he didn't let the players' approval stop him from bashing the deal.

In several replies to veteran running back C.J. Anderson and former NFL quarter Dan Orlovsky, Sherman made his case that the league got the better end of the deal and doesn't actually care about player safety.

Yes a lot to a little — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

We are all trying to make it better. We didn't succeed — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

Could have gotten the less padded days without the added game if player safety is your concern. This isn't a massive win it's a lateral move for a league that pretends to care about player safety — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 16, 2020

The league doesn't care at all. It's reducing financial liability for them — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 16, 2020

Sherman wasn't the only 49ers player that was upset with the new CBA. Former first-round draft pick Dante Pettis couldn't believe the union approved the deal.

bro wtf how did we approve that cba 😤😤😤😤😡🤬🤯😡 — dante (@dmainy_13) March 15, 2020

Back in January, Sherman spoke to Pro Football Talk and criticized the league for trying to add an extra game to the schedule when it claims to care about player safety.

"The league kind of pretends that they're interested in it, pretends that they care about it, makes all these rules, fines all these players, but then still proposes players to play an extra game," Sherman said in January. "And not just 17. They're really just saying 17 so that they can get to 18. And so that's two more opportunities for players to risk their bodies, put their bodies on the line. And that's what so ridiculous about it, and nobody calls them out. Nobody calls out the hypocrisy. I'm hoping that one day people will be brave enough to call out the hypocrisy of saying, ‘Hey, we really care about player safety, but hey we also want you to play an extra game, put your body on the line, and risk your career."

In addition to the new CBA allowing the league to add a 17th game in the coming years, the postseason will be expanded from 12 to 14 teams and each team will be allowed to suit up 48 active players instead of 46.

While the players' share of the revenue will go up, the lower-tier players are expected to see the biggest gains.

While 1,019 of the players believed this was a good deal, Sherman and Pettis do not fall into that camp.

