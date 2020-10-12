49ers' Richard Sherman not expected to return to action to face L.A. Rams

49ers don't expect Sherman to play, optimistic about Moseley vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan does not expect Richard Sherman to be back in action this week, but the club could see the return of Emmanuel Moseley.

The 49ers’ cornerback situation was a major storyline in the club’s 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Sherman and Moseley began the season as the starters. Sherman has sat out the past four games with a calf injury, while Moseley has been sidelined two games due to a concussion.

Jason Verrett has played well since moving into the starting lineup. Dontae Johnson, the team's fifth corner, sustained a groin injury that sidelined him against the Dolphins.

The 49ers went with Brian Allen, just up on the practice squad. Allen struggled as was benched midway through the second quarter. Ahkello Witherspoon did not start due to a tight hamstring. In the second quarter he informed the coaches he was able to play.

Sherman was eligible to return off injured reserve last week, but Shanahan said the NFL All-Decade cornerback experienced some setbacks that is likely to keep him out of action longer than expected.

“The healing hasn’t gone the way we were hoping for, so I know we’re going to be trying a few different procedures,” Shanahan said. “But I know I’m not counting on him this week. We’ll see how that goes with the new stuff we’re going to try.”

Shanahan said Sherman will receive some “shots” with the hopes of reducing the inflammation and expediting his return to the 49ers’ lineup for the Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

Moseley remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He recently visited a specialist and Shanahan said he is “optimistic” that Moseley will soon be cleared to resume football activities.