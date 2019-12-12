Richard Sherman on Thursday was announced as the 49ers' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Last month, Sherman was named a weekly winner of the NFL Players Association's Community MVP award after helping a youth football team from Compton raise enough money to participate in a national tournament in Florida.

Sherman donated $5,000, and the attention he brought to the team enabled the group to raise twice as much as its $15,000 goal. He also was recognized for restocking shelves at three food banks in Washington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Among his many other acts in the community, Sherman recently donated $27,000 to cover student lunch debts at Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara and Tacoma Public Schools District. Sherman still makes his offseason home in the Seattle area.

From foe to family.



The #49ers are proud to nominate @RSherman_25 as our 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee presented by @Nationwide.#WPMOYChallenge Sherman pic.twitter.com/nzPcrR7UCs



— #ProBowlVote (@49ers) December 12, 2019

Sherman also was the Seattle Seahawks' nominee for the award in 2015.

[RELATED: How Sherman's unconventional path led him from streets to NFL]

Story continues

Every nominee will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 1 at the NFL Honors award show.

49ers' Richard Sherman nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area