49ers' Richard Sherman leaves stadium in walking boot, injury severity unknown

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told media after his team’s loss in Kansas City that he feared the relatively obvious: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Garoppolo might not be the only key 49ers’ player who suffered a significant injury against the Chiefs: cornerback Richard Sherman also got hurt.

Sherman leaves stadium in walking boot, tests coming

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was in a walking boot after San Francisco’s loss; he will have an MRI on Monday. (AP)

The veteran Sherman broke up a deep pass intended for Tyreek Hill in the first quarter running with one of the league’s fastest players on a 50-yard TD attempt.

But Sherman left the field in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game; team medical staff was working on Sherman’s lower left leg in the bench area but he needed assistance to get back to the locker room at halftime. He was on the sideline for the second half, but limping noticeably.

Sherman will have an MRI on Monday to help determine the extent of his injury.

Missed practice on Thursday

Sherman missed San Francisco’s practice on Thursday and was dealing with a heel/calf problem in his left leg throughout the week.

The 30-year-old had surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel in the spring. He ruptured his right Achilles last November.

