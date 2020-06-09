49ers' Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams NFL's top coverage duo, PFF says

The 49ers' defense surrendered fewer passing yards than any other in the NFL last season.

Many primarily attributed that to the dominant work on the defensive line done by DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa, but Pro Football Focus' coverage grades show the Niners also were quite proficient in the secondary.

Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams excelled at putting opposing wide receivers on an island. 

Williams is one of the 49ers' more under-appreciated players, as his coverage at nickelback is vital to the success of the entire defense.

Despite what former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis might tell you on Twitter, Sherman continues to be among the league's best cornerbacks, even after nine NFL seasons.

Both Sherman and Williams are set to enter free agency in 2021.

