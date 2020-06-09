49ers' Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams NFL's top coverage duo, PFF says

The 49ers' defense surrendered fewer passing yards than any other in the NFL last season.

Many primarily attributed that to the dominant work on the defensive line done by DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa, but Pro Football Focus' coverage grades show the Niners also were quite proficient in the secondary.

Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams excelled at putting opposing wide receivers on an island.

Williams is one of the 49ers' more under-appreciated players, as his coverage at nickelback is vital to the success of the entire defense.

K'Waun Williams in coverage this season (inc. playoffs)



Targeted: 70

TDs allowed: 1 pic.twitter.com/Pxg0SgLRAO





— PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2020

K'Waun Williams: Lockdown Nickel CB🔒

• Led #49ers in FF (4) & 2nd in INT's (2)

• No. 2 in #NFL in passer rating allowed vs slot receivers (PFF)

• Slot Coverage Grade: 76.5(t-4th) (PFF) pic.twitter.com/ctvtYDVaz2





— Coach Yac 🗣 (@YacovoneRick) May 10, 2020

Despite what former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis might tell you on Twitter, Sherman continues to be among the league's best cornerbacks, even after nine NFL seasons.

Only 2 CBs were targeted 250+ times over the past decade and allowed a completion rate of less than 50%:



Richard Sherman 49.6%

Darrelle Revis 49.8% pic.twitter.com/oae4RUSsnV





— PFF (@PFF) May 11, 2020

Both Sherman and Williams are set to enter free agency in 2021.

