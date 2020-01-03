49ers' Richard Sherman earns $2M contract bonus for All-Pro selection

It's been quite the season for Richard Sherman, and it got better Friday when the 49ers cornerback was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

In his second season back from a ruptured Achilles, Sherman was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, allowing only one touchdown and a 46.8 rating when being targeted. With his selection to the All-Pro team, Sherman earned an extra $2 million incentive from his contract.

Sherman now has earned all $4 million in incentives in his contract. He already triggered the $1 million bonus for being named to the Pro Bowl and $1 million for playing 90 percent of the snaps this season.

After receiving the All-Pro nod, Sherman, who negotiated his own contract with the help of his wife, took to Twitter for a bit of a not-so-humble brag for betting on himself.

Fans please find me all those "He negotiates a bad deal" receipts.... I wanna see something — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Sherman was joined on the All-Pro teams by teammates George Kittle (first team) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (second team).

Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White were named to the first-team All-Pro ahead of Sherman.

Now fully healthy, Sherman enjoyed a stellar season for the Red and Gold, helping lead them to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Sherman and the 49ers will rest this week and get ready to face the lowest remaining seed next Saturday in the divisional round at Levi's Stadium.

