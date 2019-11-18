49ers' Richard Sherman donates $5K to help Compton Pop Warner team

A group of six-year-olds in Compton is making history, but they needed help. In came 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman to save the day.

The Hub City 6U football team is undefeated and has been invited to play at the National Youth Championship in Florida next month. The costs, however, were too much for the families to take care of themselves.

Sherman, a Compton native, stepped in to help in a major way. And for reasons bigger than football.

The 49ers' star cornerback was impressed by the strong habits coaches have taught the team, including the importance of education. Players must have at least a 3.1 GPA to play, and each has done so this season.

I will just do it through the go fund. Thank you for the help — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 18, 2019

Sherman raised $5,000 on the team's GoFundMe page on Monday morning. The team has a goal of $15,000. As of this publishing, they have raised over $22,000 in fewer than 24 hours, thanks in large part to Sherman's donation.

Thank you to every one else that donated! Those kids will have a blast — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 18, 2019

Even though the team already has eclipsed their goal, you can donate here to help with travel, food, boarding and more.

