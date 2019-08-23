49ers' Richard Sherman doesn't care Michael Crabtree signed with Cardinals

Richard Sherman and Michael Crabtree have a bit of a history.

As you know, in the 2013 NFC Championship Game, Sherman deflected a Colin Kaepernick pass intended for Crabtree into the arms of Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith, ending the 49ers' chances of winning the conference. Sherman then gave the choke sign to both Kaepernick and Crabtree.

Sherman also had some words for Crabtree after he tried to shake the receiver's hand and Crabtree pushed him in the face. Then came the infamous Erin Andrew sideline interview where Sherman called out Crabtree for being a sub-par player.

That brings us to Wednesday.

Crabtree signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, meaning, of course, Sherman would get two more games of going up against his rival.

But the 49ers cornerback could care less about Crabtree.

"I haven't seen that man in six years - five, six years," Sherman said Thursday, via The Athletic. "I don't have any feeling either way towards him. When I see him, you know, there's going to be a competition I'm going to look to win. Otherwise, I don't really give a damn."

Sherman and the 49ers' defense have looked locked in during the preseason and figure to be one of the best units in the conference, while Crabtree joins the Kliff Kingsbury Air Raid system hoping to become one of Kyler Murray's favored targets.

As for the beef with Crabtree, Sherman is sick of rehashing old news.

"Oh, I've talked about it several times," Sherman said of the time Crabtree tried to fight Sherman at a charity event. "And he knows what was behind it. That's all that really matters."

The 49ers and Cardinals first meet on Halloween. Get your popcorn.

