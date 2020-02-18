Richard Sherman is back on Twitter, and the 49ers star is here to defend a fellow Pro Bowl cornerback.

Sherman, who has been an advocate for fellow players, is all for Slay defending himself amid rumors the Detroit Lions are looking to trade him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Slay responded to a tweet that showed he has led the NFL in passes defensed since 2017 with 56. Slay reminded everyone that he actually has led the league in that category since 2014, his second professional season.

Since 2014, Slay has recorded at least two interceptions and 13 passes defensed every season. He led the NFL in interceptions (8) and passes defensed (26) in the 2017 season.

Sherman was ripped by many in the media when he and his wife negotiated his own contract with the 49ers. The former Seattle Seahawk signed a three-year, $39 million contract in March 2018, four months after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

[RELATED: How 49ers can add NFL draft picks, according to Peter King]

But Sherman has earned the last laugh. He received a $2 million contract bonus this past season by being named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Sherman now has earned all $4 million in incentives in his contract. He already triggered the $1 million bonus for being named to the Pro Bowl and $1 million for playing 90 percent of the snaps this season.

Even if he never becomes teammates with Slay, Sherman rightfully will take the player's side when it comes to making a living for yourself.

49ers' Richard Sherman defends Darius Slay during Lions trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area