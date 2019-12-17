49ers' Richard Sherman is confident he remains best cornerback in NFL

Richard Sherman will not be stopped, and he refuses to stop having fun playing football.

But as the 49ers veteran cornerback continues his nine-year career, he doesn't believe he's received the respect he deserves, at least not in full.

"I feel like I've gotten respect in spurts," Sherman told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne.

Sherman welcomes those who doubt him with open arms and doesn't turn his confidence down to make those around him comfortable.

He's still a man to be feared on the field, and that's exactly what he wants.

"Now, they're like, 'Oh, he's a veteran,'" Sherman said. "No. I'm still the best to play in this game."

There are numbers to prove it.

Pro Football Focus has Sherman ranked as one of the top-graded cornerbacks this season.

On a day where yards through the air were flying left and right, Richard Sherman continued to lock his side of the field down. He allowed only 33 yards on four receptions.



His overall coverage grade for the season is currently 88.7, the fourth-highest of his career. #49ers pic.twitter.com/f4sNL4xvh2



— PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) December 9, 2019

At 31 years old, that's extremly impressive -- especially after tearing his Achilles in 2017.

The man who went viral for yelling about Michael Crabtree in Erin Andrews' microphone still has the fire in his eyes. When that's gone, that's when he says he'll retire.

Over his career, he's earned four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections, on top of a Super Bowl championship.

