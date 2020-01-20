49ers' Richard Sherman claps back at Darrelle Revis over criticism

Alex Didion

Even after completing his fifth Pro Bowl season and being set to make his third appearance in the Super Bowl, 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman continues to seek out his haters.

Former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis called Sherman out on Twitter during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, criticizing the veteran for primarily shadowing one side of the field instead of being isolated in a matchup on the Packers' No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Per usual, Sherman jumped on social media within minutes of the win over Green Bay and clapped back at Revis.

Revis was quick to point out that in his ninth NFL season, he wasn't exactly a scrub.

Despite Revis having the same number of Super Bowl titles and playing in just three more playoff games than Sherman, the Niners' defensive back took one last shot at the now-retired Revis.

[RELATED: Watch 49ers celebrate after clinching Super Bowl LIV berth]

Perhaps Sherman should just focus on the impressive performance he put together Sunday -- including a late interception of star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- instead of starting beefs with players who have been out of the NFL for multiple seasons.

But hey, it wouldn't be a night on Twitter without some meaningless arguing.

49ers' Richard Sherman claps back at Darrelle Revis over criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next