49ers' Richard Sherman claps back at Darrelle Revis over criticism

Even after completing his fifth Pro Bowl season and being set to make his third appearance in the Super Bowl, 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman continues to seek out his haters.

Former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis called Sherman out on Twitter during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, criticizing the veteran for primarily shadowing one side of the field instead of being isolated in a matchup on the Packers' No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams.

Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn't travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per usual, Sherman jumped on social media within minutes of the win over Green Bay and clapped back at Revis.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Revis was quick to point out that in his ninth NFL season, he wasn't exactly a scrub.

My 9th year I lead the entire league in turnovers. 5 Ints and 4 Fumble Recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and strap up because this game you will have to cover. @RSherman_25 😂😂😂 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Despite Revis having the same number of Super Bowl titles and playing in just three more playoff games than Sherman, the Niners' defensive back took one last shot at the now-retired Revis.

Story continues

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

[RELATED: Watch 49ers celebrate after clinching Super Bowl LIV berth]

Perhaps Sherman should just focus on the impressive performance he put together Sunday -- including a late interception of star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- instead of starting beefs with players who have been out of the NFL for multiple seasons.

But hey, it wouldn't be a night on Twitter without some meaningless arguing.

49ers' Richard Sherman claps back at Darrelle Revis over criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area