49ers' Richard Sherman sees pros, cons in talk of shortened preseason

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman believes a longer ramp-up period for training will be necessary this summer before NFL teams step onto the field for preseason games.

"Obviously, guys are going to be pros and find ways to get it done," Sherman, the 49ers' union representative, said Wednesday on a video call with reporters who cover the 49ers. "But it's not reasonable to expect them to be training at facilities at the level that you'd need to compete at the NFL level."

A large portion of the country was shut down for an extended period of time, beginning in March, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Official NFL offseason programs never began. Teams were allowed to hold virtual meetings, but there have been no organized team activities and no minicamps.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing the possibility of shortening the preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Veteran players, other than quarterbacks or injured players, are allowed to report to training camps no earlier than 15 days prior to the team's first preseason game. The preseason could be shortened from four to two games to allow players to get into better physical condition before the games begin.

"So there'll be a ramp-up period," Sherman said. "We're still in discussions about that. But I have no real problems with us having limited preseason games. Obviously, I don't play a ton in them, as is. But there is some of us will need to go out there and get some reps before the real thing happens."

Sherman acknowledged the prospect of a shortened preseason is "a mixed bag," because it will give many younger players fewer opportunities to make impressions and win roster spots.

Also, young players who do make rosters will have fewer chances to get acclimated to a higher level of competition before the start of the regular season, Sherman said.

