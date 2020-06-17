49ers' Richard Sherman '100 percent' believes his best yet to come

Richard Sherman is 32 years old, entering his 10th NFL season. The 49ers cornerback already has 134 games under his belt, but he thinks he has even more in store.

Sherman told comedian Kevin Hart on "Cold as Balls: Cold Calls" on Tuesday that he "100 percent" has better years ahead.

"The game, as I've gotten older, has gotten easier," Sherman said. "So many people come in here with all this high praise. Like, 'Oh man, this kid can run with the horses. He can do all that.' But that doesn't always translate to great football play. The game is played above the shoulders."

The 2019 season was Sherman's second since returning from a torn Achilles and, arguably, one of the best of his career. Sherman allowed the third-lowest passer rating among cornerbacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus, making the Pro Bowl and earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Sherman isn't sweating any of the moments that didn't go his way, either. He said last week that he hasn't spent much time this offseason thinking about Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins burning him for a big gain to set up the Chiefs' game-winning drive in Super Bowl LIV.

"Honestly, it didn't bother me much, period," Sherman said. "I went out there and prepared the best I could. The guy made a good play. It is what it is. I gave up a 38-yard catch in the football game. I gave up 60 yards in the game."

Sherman's entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the 49ers in 2017. He certainly sounds like he thinks he's capable of playing much longer than this season.

Not that you'd expect anything short of unwavering self-belief from Sherman.

