49ers reward Christian McCaffrey with a 2-year contract extension, AP source says

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Super Bowl 58 football game, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The 49ers rewarded McCaffrey with a contract extension after he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in his first full season with the team. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers rewarded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey with a contract extension after he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in his first full season with the team.

A person familiar with the deal said it's worth $19 million per year over two years. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal hadn't been announced by the team. Pro Football Talk first reported the new contract.

McCaffrey was on hand Tuesday at the start of San Francisco's mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary practices the previous two weeks.

McCaffrey has helped transform San Francisco's offense since being acquired in a trade from Carolina midway through the 2022 season.

In 27 games for the Niners, McCaffrey has rushed for 2,205 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 119 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 scores.

He led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns.

McCaffrey, who turns 28 on Friday, will now be under contract through the 2027 season.

