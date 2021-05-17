49ers reveal rookie jersey numbers, changes for veteran players

49ers reveal rookie jersey numbers, changes for veterans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made their return to Levi's Stadium Monday morning following the conclusion of rookie minicamp this past weekend. Plenty of fresh faces means plenty of new jersey numbers running around the practice field.

Rookies weren't the only ones with new numbers, as some of the 49ers' veterans decided to make a change.

#49ers non-rookie jersey numbers/changes:

2-Jason Verrett

4-Emmanuel Moseley

7-Jared Mayden

18-Mohamed Sanu

22-Wayne Gallman Jr.

26-Jaquiski Tartt

32-Tavon Wilson

47-Nathan Gerry

50-Alex Mack

56-Samson Ebukam

81-Trent Sherfield

92-Zach Kerr

96-Maurice Hurst

98-Arden Key — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 17, 2021

Cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Jaquiski Tartt previously announced changes to their jersey numbers. Corner Emmanuel Moseley and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu are the only other 49ers veterans to make changes to the numbers they dawned last season.

Players such as center Alex Mack, running back Wayne Gallman Jr., outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, and defensive end Arden Key are among the 49ers' biggest free agents to get assigned their new numbers since joining the team.

The 49ers rookie class, highlighted by No. 3 pick Trey Lance, have been assigned the numbers they might be recognized by for years to come. Most of the time, the jerseys you see fans wearing the most are usually representing skill positions, plus the occasional defensive end, cornerback or linebacker.

Drafting both Trey Lance and Trey Sermon in 2021, No. 5 and No. 28 jerseys could be a common sight at Levi's Stadium for years to come.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast