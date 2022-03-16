The 49ers have taken care of some important football business before the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, San Francisco has created $18.756 million in cap space for 2022 by restructuring the contracts of tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

One of the league’s top tight ends, Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension back in August of 2020. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 71 passes for 910 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games.

A first-round pick in 2015, Armstead is entering the third season of a five-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Niners in 2020. Armstead, who hasn’t missed a game since 2017, recorded 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 2021.

The 49ers will also gain significant cap space once they work out a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is currently set to count $27 million against the cap.

49ers restructure contracts of George Kittle, Arik Armstead for cap space originally appeared on Pro Football Talk