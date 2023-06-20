The 49ers have requested an injury waiver for linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

It is unclear what Sori-Marin’s injury is.

He was one of the 12 undrafted free agents initially signed by the 49ers in May. Sori-Marin played college football at Minnesota, appearing in 58 games with 40 starts in five seasons.

Sori-Marin totaled 274 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in his career with the Golden Gophers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, he started all 13 games and made 88 tackles, six tackles for a loss, three passes defensed and 1.5 sacks. Sori-Marin earned All-Big Ten third-team honors.

49ers request injury waiver for Mariano Sori-Marin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk