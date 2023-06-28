49ers reporting dates for training camp announced

The NFL on Wednesday announced each team’s reporting dates for training camp. The 49ers will have their rookies in the building beginning July 18, with veterans to follow a week later on July 25.

There still aren’t specific practice dates for San Francisco, but they figure to begin camp shortly after reporting with their first preseason game slated for Aug. 13 against the Raiders in Las Vegas. They’ll also hold joint practices with the Raiders in the couple days leading up to their exhibition contest.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire