49ers reporter uses childhood George Kittle photo as Zoom background

Revenge is often sweet. And for 49ers tight end George Kittle, it was well-deserved.

Last month, while everyone in the sports world was having to resort to having meetings via Zoom, Kittle made sure to take advantage of the opportunity and prank his quarterback with an old school photo as a surprise to the squad.

Kittle was on the opposite side of a similar prank recently when team reporter Keiana Martin got her own form of revenge on behalf of Jimmy G:

Might as well. There are plenty of opportunities to alter backgrounds and poke fun at one another. Jimmy G holds his own in the pranks department, and knowing Kittle's personality, he's not too far off either.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said the team always starts off with fun banter in order to "keep things light," which right now, we could all use a laugh.

During the original interview Juice had with Bay Area reporters, he was enjoying the change of pace. As time went by, many were left wondering if that would continue to be the case as the coronavirus pandemic still takes over our everyday lives.

It appears they still have a sense of humor left beneath a very unprecedented time.

